Britain’s Lizzie Deignan has won the 2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour title after a sensational year of racing.

The 31 year-old, whose Trek-Segafredo outfit also scooped the team prize, won a number of major races following the coronavirus pandemic including Liege-Bastogne-Liege, La Course and the GP de Plouay.

And it was those major WorldTour wins which saw her top the end-of-season rankings ahead of teammate Elisa Longo Borghini.

"I’m really delighted to win the Women’s WorldTour overall," she told the Trek-Segafredo website. "It’s not something I expected at the start of this season. The fact that Elisa was second in the ranking shows just how strong we were as a team, and that we won the WorldTour team ranking as well.

"I think it’s a reflection of all the hard work and dedication that everyone put into the season. It wasn’t by any means an easy season. I have to say I have huge admiration and respect for my American teammates who came over and raced their hearts out in a season when it was difficult to know when they would be able to get home.

"I was really inspired and motivated by everybody’s commitment, enthusiasm, and motivation to race.

"I think it’s down to the fact that we’re such a united team and kept each other motivated at all times. We completely trust and respect each other, and I think that really shows in the way that we race."

This is only Deignan’s second season since giving birth to her daughter Orla in 2018.

Earlier this year she told NewsChain that although it is still an aim of hers to win the postponed Olympic road race in Tokyo in 2021, she is not solely competing for that one race.