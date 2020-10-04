Britain’s cycling sensation Lizzie Deignan seals victory at women’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege

By Alicia Turner
15:40pm, Sun 04 Oct 2020
Britain’s cycling star Lizzie Deignan has won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege in Belgium.

The 31 year-old opened almost a minute gap with 24km left as she sealed her third victory since the season resumed. 

Australian Grace Brown tried to chase down the Brit but never came closer than ten seconds from her, as she took second place.

Deignan’s teammate Ellen van Dijk took third place. 

Following Deignan recent victories in the GP Plouay and La Course, she said afterwards that this race was ‘really special’.

She added: "In this team we're allowed to race on instinct and not to fear failure.

“I knew I needed to be over the Redoute ahead of Anna [Van der Breggen] and Annemiek [van Vleuten].”

Lizzie Deignan