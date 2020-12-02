Astana Women’s cycling team to keep going in 2021 under Mexican ownership
Astana Women’s cycling team will continue under a new name for the 2021 season as investors from Mexico have agreed to take over from the outgoing Kazakh sponsors.
The outfit is set to merge with A.R. Efideporte mountain bike team and will become A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team next year.
It will be run by brothers Alejandro and Luis Rodriguez but while the ownership is coming from Mexico, the team will be based in Italy.
Maurizio Fabretto will continue with the day-to-day management of the road team as he remains committed to achieving success under new ownership.
"I am really proud to be able to launch this new project because it is just what we needed to get back on track immediately with new motivations," he said when the announcement was made on Wednesday.
"When I met the brothers Alejandro and Luis Rodríguez they impressed me for their work ethic, they are extremely professional and they know very well that it takes a European base and racing constantly on this side of the ocean to be able to develop in the best way these young riders and everything we are building together in these weeks.
"We share many ideals, and that is why I am working a lot personally to ensure that the foundations we are laying now are very solid."