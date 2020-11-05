Annemiek van Vleuten has admitted she will cry when she completes her final race with Mitchelton-Scott this week.

The Women’s WorldTour season comes to an end on Sunday as the three-day Madrid Challenge pulls the curtain down on an unconventional year of cycling.

Van Vleuten won the Giro Rosa twice with Mitchelton-Scott - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

And Van Vleuten will bid farewell to her Mitchelton-Scott teammates in the Spanish capital after five thoroughly successful years with the Australian outfit as she leaves to join up with Movistar.

"I’m looking forward to finishing off this season with the team on a high," she told the Mitchelton-Scott website. "That will be not achieved mainly by results, but more when we work together as a team and go for a plan together. I want to finish it off on a high my five years with the team with a lot of teamwork!

"The uphill finish on stage one is not really a long uphill, but for sure I would love to give it a go there! The short TT will be also challenging for my wrist because I was not allowed to go out of my saddle and sprint last six weeks.

"Also, I look forward to last stage where we will work together in the leadout for Roy, and after I am going to cry because then I will realise my time with this amazing team and people has come to an end!"

Van Vleuten has established herself as one of the best riders in the world over the last few years, winning the Giro Rosa twice, La Course and a plethora of Classics races.

She is also a two-time world time trial champion and last year claimed the world road race title with a remarkable 100km solo effort in Yorkshire.

"It’s nice to see that the organisers have stepped up and organised a three-day stage race! Only for WorldTour level the distances are a bit disappointing. I would love it if organisers took us seriously also with distance. But let's hope for next year!