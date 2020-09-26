Anna van der Breggen wins women’s road race at World Championships
Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen has won the women’s road race at the Road World Championships in Imola.
Breggen secured her second world title this week after she claimed the time trial on Thursday, an accomplishment that has not been achieved since France’s Jeannie Longo won both titles in 1995.
She clocked a time of 4:09:57 over the 143km race, with the Netherlands’ Annemiek van Vleuten coming in second 1.2 seconds after Breggen.
And third place was claimed by Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini who clocked the same time at Vleuten, while Great Britain’s Lizzie Deignan came in sixth place.
Results and times
1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned), in 4-09-57
2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned), at 1-20
3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), at same time
4. Marianne Vos (Ned), at 2-01
5. Liane Lippert (Ger)
6. Lizzie Deignan (GBr)
7. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol), all at same time
8. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den), at 2-41
9. Lisa Brennauer (Ger), at 3-08
10. Marlen Reusser (Sui), at same time