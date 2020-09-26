Anna van der Breggen wins women’s road race at World Championships

Anna van der Breggen wins women’s road race
Anna van der Breggen wins women’s road race - (Copyright PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
17:24pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen has won the women’s road race at the Road World Championships in Imola.

Breggen secured her second world title this week after she claimed the time trial on Thursday, an accomplishment that has not been achieved since France’s Jeannie Longo won both titles in 1995.

She clocked a time of 4:09:57 over the 143km race, with the Netherlands’ Annemiek van Vleuten coming in second 1.2 seconds after Breggen.

And third place was claimed by Italy’s Elisa Longo Borghini who clocked the same time at Vleuten, while Great Britain’s Lizzie Deignan came in sixth place.

Results and times

1. Anna van der Breggen (Ned), in 4-09-57 

2. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned), at 1-20 

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), at same time 

4. Marianne Vos (Ned), at 2-01 

5. Liane Lippert (Ger)

6. Lizzie Deignan (GBr) 

7. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol), all at same time 

8. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den), at 2-41 

9. Lisa Brennauer (Ger), at 3-08 

10. Marlen Reusser (Sui), at same time

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Anna van der Breggen

Annemiek van Vleuten

Lizzie Deignan