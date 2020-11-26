Sydney Thunder storm back to beat Brisbane Heat and reach Women’s Big Bash League final
Sydney Thunder fought back to beat Brisbane Heat by 12 runs in thrilling fashion and reach the Women’s Big Bash League final.
The Heat, who have won the competition for the last two years, looked to be closing in on a third successive final when Laura Kimmince's 37 led them to 119-4 as they chased down a target of 144.
But the Thunder, spearheaded in attack by Hannah Darlington’s sensational 3-19, then stunned the reigning champions by bowling them out for 131 to book their place in Saturday’s final.
"That's the reason I play cricket - I love situations like that," said Darlington after a special performance with the ball.
And Sammy-Jo Johnson, who took 2-14 and the winning catch for the Thunder, added: "I thought they had it in the bag. What a fantastic game - what a spectacle."
Sydney Thunder will now meet Melbourne Stars on Saturday to decide who takes the title, with the match getting underway at 8:10am GMT.
The Thunder have not won the WBBL since the inaugural edition back in 2015-16, while Melbourne Stars have never won the competition.