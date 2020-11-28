Sydney Thunder crush Melbourne Stars to win their second Women’s Big Bash title
Sydney Thunder have won their second Women’s Big Bash title by seven wickets in a convincing win against Melbourne Stars.
The Stars batted first and recorded the lowest ever score in a Big Bash final as they could only manage 86-9.
Thunder then stepped up to bat and it was a partnership between England captain Heather Knight (26 not out) and team captain Rachael Haynes (21 not out) that sealed the win as the side reached 87-3 off of just 13.4 overs.
Haynes said post-match: “I can’t believe it. It’s a huge effort from the team, coming up against some world-class players who’ve had a great tournament.”
And Knight added: "I'm so chuffed, what a performance by the bowlers. I've really enjoyed the move, the team has been awesome and it's amazing to be a part of the start of their journey."
The victory was Thunder’s second title after they claimed the trophy in the 2015/16 season.