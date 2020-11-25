Hobart Hurricanes’ 16-year-old star Amy Smith on playing against her childhood heroes
Teenager Amy Smith had to do a double take when playing for the Hobart Hurricanes earlier this month as one of her idols, Sydney Sixers’ Ellyse Perry, was also on the field.
It was one of many highlights for the 16 year-old since she was called up by the Hurricanes to play in the Women’s Big Bash this year, she told BBC Sport.
"There have been a few [surreal moments], especially against the Sixers with the Australia players and other internationals in that team.
"When I was fielding I remember thinking 'OK, this is Ellyse Perry on strike and I am bowling to her. This is pretty cool.'"
The youngster has made a name for herself after becoming the second youngest wicket-taker in the competition’s history behind Sydney Sixers’ Hayley Silver-Holmes.
She marked her 16th birthday this month in the cricket isolation bubble and said it’s a day she’ll never forget.
"I am going to remember it for a long time. It is probably the best one yet. The girls went to the beach in the morning. I didn't - I slept in. They were leaving at 8am. That is too early for me.”