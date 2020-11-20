England women qualify as hosts for T20 debut event at 2022 Commonwealth Games
9:58am, Fri 20 Nov 2020
England women have automatically qualified as hosts for the Twenty20 cricket tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The women’s eight-team T20 tournament will make its debut at the historic Games between July 28 and August 8 at Edgbaston.
England will join six of the other highest-ranking sides in the ICC women's T20I standings as of April 1, 2021.
The last spot will be filled by the winner of the Commonwealth Games qualifier which will be played by the end of January in 2022. The format and details of that are yet to be announced.
ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: "Cricket at the Commonwealth Games is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women's game globally."