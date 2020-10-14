England cricketer Sarah Glenn suspects she was given coronavirus deliberately when a man bumped into her in a shop during lockdown.

While she did not know the reason for her illness at the time she has since taken an antibody test that indicates she had coronavirus in April.

She told The Telegraph: “I had to get out of the house one day and we needed a food shop so I offered. I came across this bloke who bumped into me and laughed. I think he was drunk. Me and the lady at the till were in shock.

“I felt really uncomfortable. It was my first and only shopping experience in lockdown and it was awful. He bumped into me again, so I walked out. I came home so angry. I said to my parents, ‘If I get ill next week I’m going to be fuming’. And there I was next week in bed. It was not great.”

She has said she gets frustrated with young people saying Covid-19 won’t harm them.

The 21 year-old added: "It really opened my eyes and I start to get angry when young people say, ‘Oh we will be fine’. No. I’m a fit young athlete and I was a bit worried.

"I had a couple of bad nights so I get annoyed by that. I did not realise how much it affected your lungs and it took me a long time to get over it.”