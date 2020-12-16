England to begin 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign against Australia
Defending champions England will begin their 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup campaign against long-time rivals Australia.
The tournament, scheduled to take place in 2021 before the coronavirus pandemic postponed it by a year, will begin on March 4 with hosts New Zealand against a qualifier at Mount Maunganui.
The following day will then see 2017 winners England take on Australia, with the final set for April 3 in Christchurch.
Women's Cricket World Cup chief executive Andrea Nelson told BBC Sport: "Our team is proud to be delivering a tournament where Kiwis across the whole country, in each of our six host cities, can really get involved in what is a truly special event.
"We can't wait to see the excitement build around New Zealand as we prepare to roll out the welcome mat for the rest of the world."
Australia have won six of the 11 50-over women’s World Cups, with England triumphing in four of the other five.
New Zealand are the only other winners of the competition since it began in 1973.
England’s World Cup fixture list:
5 March: Australia v England, Hamilton (d/n)
9 March: Qualifier v England, Dunedin
14 March: South Africa v England, Mount Maunganui (d/n)
16 March: England v India, Mount Maunganui (d/n)
20 March: New Zealand v England, Auckland
24 March: England v qualifier, Christchurch (d/n)
27 March: England v qualifier, Wellington