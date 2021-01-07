Claire Polosak becomes first woman to officiate men’s Test match in its 144-year history
13:35pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Australian Claire Polosak has created history by becoming the first woman to officiate in a men's cricket Test match in its 144-year history.
The 32 year-old was the fourth umpire when Australia hosted India in Sydney on Thursday.
A fourth umpire’s role includes supervising pitch preparations and repairs, equipment changes and player injuries.
In 2017 she was also the first woman to stand in an Australian men’s domestic fixture during the JLT Cup.
Two years later she then became the first woman to officiate a men’s One-Day International when Oman visited Namibia.