Boss of women’s cricket fears for the future of the game unless play resumes soon
18:35pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
England’s director of women's cricket Clare Connor says she is worried about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the game.
The Women’s World Cup was due to take place early next year, but has been postponed.
She told the BBC: "It's worrying. Some boards will struggle over the next year, if they're not already struggling already. It is a concern."
And she stressed the importance of cricket returning next year.
"Unless we get international women's cricket played regularly across 2021, we're going to be facing the same concern going into 2022.
"The worry is that other boards won't be able to invest the same level of finance, focus and commitment that the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and one or two others are more easily able to do."