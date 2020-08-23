Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff says the US Open bubble has ‘exceeded expectations’.

The 16 year-old thought she would be twiddling her thumbs in the bubble as she prepares for the US Open due to begin on August 31.

But it has been quite the opposite for the star.

She said: "It’s definitely exceeded my expectations.

"At the hotel they have a lot of activities for us to do. I was worried about that, that there wouldn’t be anything to do besides Netflix.

"They actually have a lot of things to do. On site they have a lot of fun games that I’ve never really tried before. I really enjoy it. The weather has been great. Actually I’ve been sitting outside. The bubble has been great.

"At the hotel, they have PS4, ping pong, typical arcade games.

“They also have karaoke. I don’t think that’s been a big hit because I don’t think anybody wants to go up and sing in front of everybody in the tournament.”

Gauff is now looking ahead to the first major that is being staged since the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport in March.

It comes after she got knocked out in the first round of the WTA’s Western & Southern Open by Maria Sakkari from Greece.

After reaching the semi-finals at the Top Seed Open last week she suffered a 6-1 6-3 defeat behind closed doors at Flushing Meadows on Saturday.

However she remained positive afterwards, saying: "[I'm happy with] the way I competed.

“It's tough after coming from a long stop to find your fighting spirit and your strength inside the court, so that's the thing that I'm really happy that I found today. I always do well in the States. I love the US, and I'm really happy to be back.”

The US Open will also be held at Flushing Meadows in New York City and is set to start on August 31.