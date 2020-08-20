Christen Press and Tobin Heath reportedly in talks to join Manchester United
9:27am, Thu 20 Aug 2020
US internationals Christen Press and Tobin Heath are reportedly in talks to sign for Women’s Super League club Manchester United.
If the pair make the move they will be the latest American stars to join the English league following Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis signing for Manchester City.
“Hearing Tobin Heath and Christen Press are close to signing deals to play with Manchester United. Not quite over the line but club and players are in agreement and moving towards the line,” tweeted Dan Lauletta of Equalizer Soccer.