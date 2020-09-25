American cyclist Chloe Dygert has spoken about her crash in the women’s time trial at the World Championships on Thursday which left her with a gruesome leg laceration.

The 23-year-old defending champion was a huge 26 seconds up on all her rivals heading into the second half of the 31.7 kilometre course, but misjudged a right-hand turn and went flying off the road, over a barrier and eventually found herself lying in a field.

She was briskly taken off to hospital to have her injuries treated as her hopes of a second successive time trial title went up in smoke.

And while she has since said she initially wanted to get back up and continue racing, after looking at her leg that clearly was not going to happen.

Speaking on Twitter, she said: "I remember thinking what if I can get my bike can I still win?

"The first thing I remember was asking @JimMiller_time if I was done.. Then I looked down and saw my leg.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I’ll be back."

Dutch rider Anna van der Breggen went on to win the time trial title by 15 seconds from Switzerland’s Marlen Reusser.

But many were still focused on hearing news about Dygert’s condition, something USA Cycling released a statement on in the early hours of Friday morning.

They said: "As a result of Chloe Dygert’s crash in today’s World Championship Time Trial, she has sustained a laceration to her left leg. She is out of surgery, resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

"Thank you everyone for the well-wishes and we ask that you please respect the privacy of @chloedygert30 and her family at this time."