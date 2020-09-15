Chicago Sky star Courtney Vandersloot becomes first WNBA player to average double-digit assists
Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot has become the first player in WNBA history to average ten assists per game in a season.
The 31 year-old finished the 22-game regular season with a total of 220 assists with an average of 10.0 per game.
Her average was originally 9.95 per game but after the club reviewed the season to see if any assists were mistakenly credited to someone else, they found that one was given to her teammate and wife Allie Quigley during a game against Dallas Wings in August.
Vandersloot has been the league’s assists leader for four consecutive seasons with averages 8.1, 8.6, 9.1 and has created history with the top four assist marks.
During the 2020 season Vandersloot also broke WNBA’s single-game assist record with 18 at the end of August against Indiana.
Sky’s final game was on Friday when they won 95-88 against Wings, where Vandersloot got 12 assists.
Sky will play Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in the first round of the playoffs.