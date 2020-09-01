Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot sets new WNBA single-game assist record
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot has broken the record for the most single-game assists in the WNBA.
The 31 year-old made 18 assists during Sky’s 100-77 victory over Indiana Fever on Monday night in Bradenton, Florida.
Vandersloot tied Ticha Penicheiro’s record at 16 before adding two more after finding her wife Allie Quigley in the corner for a three-pointer which was then repeated shortly after.
She said afterwards: "I thought this record was untouchable. Ticha set the bar very, very high.
“I don't think this one will be touched very often. It's tough to get 16 assists in a game. This one is really special. My team-mates were knocking down shots. They were as happy as I was and it makes it that much enjoyable for me.”
Penicheiro reached 16 assists in 1998 and 2002.
Sky coach James Wade added: "It was a good energy boost for us.
“And it was a good reward for someone so selfless. She finds enjoyment from her teammates getting baskets and putting them in good situations to score. It's special having someone like that, and I don't take it for granted.”
The game was due to take place on August 26 but was postponed after players decided not to play for two days following the shooting of Jacob Blake.