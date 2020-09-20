Four of America’s best sides will take to the pitch on Sunday evening as the NWSL Fall Series continues with a double header.

Chicago Red Stars will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Washington Spirit last weekend as they host Sky Blue FC, who opened their account with a win against Washington two weeks ago.

And in the late game Utah Royals travel to Portland Thorns as both teams begin their Fall Series campaigns.

You can follow the games right here on the NewsChain website from 5:45pm BST.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of a packed evening of National Women’s Soccer League action.

Portland Thorns reached the semi-finals of the NWSL Challenge Cup back in July - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

What time do the matches kick off?

Chicago Red Stars v Sky Blue FC will kick off at 1pm EDT / 6pm BST.

That will be followed by Portland Thorns v Utah Royals at 3pm EDT / 8pm BST.

Where can I watch it if I live in the US?

The matches will be available to watch for North American viewers on CBS All Access.

What about if I live elsewhere?

If you are watching from outside of North America, you will have to stream the games rather than watch it on your TV.

Twitch is the place for you to stream the match and all other NWSL Fall Series fixtures.