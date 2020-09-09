Chelsea striker Sam Kerr believes her side need to learn to take their chances following their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League season.

The 26-year-old Australian opened her account with a close-range finish to give the Blues the lead on Sunday.

Kirby (far left) and Kerr (right) linked up for Chelsea's goal at Manchester United on Sunday - (Copyright PA)

But after wasting a number of opportunities to kill the game, Leah Galton punished the WSL champions 11 minutes from time to salvage a point for the Red Devils.

And Kerr is aware the league winners cannot afford to get into the habit of failing to put games to bed.

"I think any striker after the game is going to look back at the chances they missed rather than the ones they scored, especially when it ends in a draw in a game that we created enough chances to win," she told the club website.

"We had a lot of chances, so I think we deserved to probably get more out of that, but we need to take our chances."

She later added: "It’s always the mentality that you can’t afford to drop many points, but the league is getting stronger and stronger. Each team is getting stronger and stronger, so we’re just focusing on ourselves and taking each game at a time."

Kerr also spoke about how excited she was to finally play alongside English striker Fran Kirby as she continues her return from an illness which put her out for the majority of last season.

"She’s pretty easy to play with," Kerr added. "She is who she is – she’s a superstar. I’ve really enjoyed playing with her. I didn’t get the chance last year, so I want to keep building our partnership."

Chelsea’s next game is at home to Bristol City on Sunday as they look to bounce back from dropping points by picking up their first WSL victory of the season.

The Blues title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City both won on the opening day, so Emma Hayes’ side already have ground to make up.