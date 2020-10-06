Chelsea forward Fran Kirby revealed she is ‘excited’ ahead of the club’s League Cup match against Arsenal on Wednesday.

The 27 year-old netted Emma Hayes’ side’s winner against Birmingham at the weekend as they bounced back from their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Everton.

Chelsea are hoping to avoid a second cup defeat in as many weeks - (Copyright PA)

And while it was not the most fluid of performances from Chelsea at Damson Park, Kirby was thrilled to secure the victory heading into the Arsenal game.

"Overall we’re all just happy to get the three points, to keep a clean sheet, going into the game on Wednesday,’ she told the club website.

"We know it’s a tight turnaround, so we analyse this game, we get the recovery in, we go again, and hopefully get the win against Arsenal."

Kirby returned to the first team in September after nine months on the sidelines due to health problems.

But after two goals in her first three Women’s Super League games of the season, she is happy to be back firing on all cylinders.

"I feel 100 per cent fit. I wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t," she added.

"That’s the most important thing I’ve learned over my career. I need to make sure that I’m looking after myself and that every time I step on the pitch I’m 100 per cent ready to go. I’m feeling really good, so hopefully I can keep building on that.

"I've properly pushed myself to the limit this year. I'm in a really good place and hopefully can keep building. As far as the team goes, when I know that we've got so many good players who can come into the game and make an impact, it's exciting for me to be a part of and I want to keep growing and building my confidence."

Chelsea v Arsenal kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, October 7.