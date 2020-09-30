Chelsea’s Maren Mjelde believes the club can bounce back from their shock 2-1 defeat to Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

The Women’s Super League champions were stunned by the Toffees as they threw away their lead and were punished in the second half by Willie Kirk’s side.

Chelsea's hopes of a third FA Cup trophy went up in smoke on Sunday - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

But there is little time to reflect for Emma Hayes’ team as they travel to Birmingham City in the WSL on Sunday, a match Mjelde hopes will show Chelsea’s strength of character.

"We knew we were going to face a tough team on Sunday, they defended really well the whole game and we made it difficult for ourselves as well," she told the club website. "I think we started off really well and could have finished the game off early.

"We created a lot and should have scored more goals but Everton got into the game and they have quality players that can punish us and they did.

"Then from there it was a tight game, they ended up scoring and we ended up chasing which is hard because they defended well and all credit to them.

"It’s always disappointing to concede goals, of course we don’t want to do that but that happens sometimes so we have got to learn from it.

"We are going to learn from it, it’s the small details we have to improve on and it’s good that it’s still early in the season, we have a lot to play for still."

Chelsea have not lost in the WSL since the 2018-19 campaign as they went the whole of the last shortened season without being beaten.

Meanwhile, Birmingham will be in buoyant mood having reached the FA Cup last four with a win over Brighton on penalties.