Charlton Athletic star Shanell Salgado out for entire 2020/21 season following ACL injury
Charlton Athletic have announced goalkeeper Shanell Salgado is set to miss the entire 2020/21 season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament.
The 26 year-old underwent an MRI scan after sustaining the injury during pre-season training and is due to see a specialist soon to discuss the next steps.
Manager Riteesh Mishra said: “It’s devastating news for Shanell. She’s had a really strong off-season and since lockdown she’s come back really sharp and I felt that this season was going to be a big season for her.
"It’s a big blow for her and for us as a club. She was a big part of our group last year and helped us get through tough times so we are right behind her and wish her the best throughout.
“Shanell has a great attitude and work ethic and we know she will get through this and our club’s medical team and all other staff will help support her through her recovery.”
The FA Championship 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 5.