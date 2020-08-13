Charlton Athletic have announced the signings of Jess King and Ella Powell from Lewes ahead of the FA Championship 2020/21 season.

King, 28, signed for Lewes in 2019 from Norwegian side Kolboten and began her career at Liverpool’s centre of excellence before progressing into the senior set up.

On her signing, the striker said: "I’m really excited, as I’m sure everyone is, to get back into the swing of things.

"Charlton has had a lot of success and in recent years been challenging at the top so know what it takes to be there. They have high standards and expectations which is the type of environment I want to be in

“We have a lot of good players and want us to play to our potential. I want to contribute on and off the pitch to a successful season but more than anything, as most strikers would probably say, I want to contribute with hard work and goals.”

Ella Powell (right) is ‘excited’ to start the new season with her new club - (Copyright Twitter: Ella Powell )

Powell, 20, also signed for Lewes last year after spending time in the US with NCAA college side Georgia State Panthers.

The Wales international, who has earned two caps for her country, will now head to Charlton Athletic.

She said: "I am super excited to sign for a great club where I believe I will develop and be able to thrive.

"All of the staff and players have made me feel very welcome and I already feel settled here. I’m excited to continue the hard work and push for a strong season.

The FA Championship 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 5.