By Alicia Turner
16:56pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of goalkeeper Eartha Cumings ahead of the 2020/21 FA Championship season. 

The 22 year-old Scotland youth international has joined from Women’s Super League side Bristol City. 

She said: “I’m really excited to be joining Charlton. All the girls and staff have been great in making me feel welcome since arriving. I’m looking forward to the season starting and playing our first games.”

The shot-stopper made several appearances during her two-year spell at City and has represented Scotland at under-16, under-17 and under-19 level.

The FA Championship 2020/21 season is due to begin on September 5. 

