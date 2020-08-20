Charlton Athletic re-sign Jaime Gotch ahead of 2020/21 season
9:36am, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of Jaime Gotch ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.
The 20 year-old defender joined the club at the start of the 2019/20 season and has now penned a new deal.
Gotch said: “I’m so excited to be back again, I think I’ve really been able to develop as a player here. Last season was tough but we’ve learnt from it and can’t wait to be back competing on the pitch this season.”
The side finished bottom of the table at the end of last season after the Football Association terminated the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The FA Championship 2020/21 season is set to begin on September 5 and Charlton are set to face Crystal Palace on September 6.