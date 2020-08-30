Chantelle Cameron calls out undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor for fight ‘everyone wants to see’
World title hopeful Chantelle Cameron has challenged undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor to fight her in a British-Irish dust-up.
The 29-year-old from Northampton is currently mandatory for Taylor’s 135-pound WBC belt having beaten Anisha Basheel in a final eliminator back in July 2019.
But while Taylor continued to take fights elsewhere against the likes of Christina Linardatou and Delfine Persoon, Cameron felt she had to find another route to a world title.
So in November of last year she moved up to super-lightweight and secured the mandatory spot for the 140-pound WBC title by defeating Anahi Ester Sanchez.
However, then the coronavirus pandemic hit and Cameron’s career was put on hold, a period which has now seen her not box for nine months.
She is expected to feature on Eddie Hearn’s card on September 26, with the promise from her new promoter to secure her a world title fight next.
But Cameron is fed up of waiting for the big fights and so took to social media to try and get Taylor’s attention.
She said: "Why is this fight not happening. I’m next in line, I’m mandatory. Everyone wants to see it, I want it, let’s go @KatieTaylor."
Taylor beat Persoon in a thrilling rematch earlier this month to silence some critics who suggested she lost in their first bout in June 2019.
The Irish Olympic gold medallist has won all 16 of her professional fights, with Cameron also holding a perfect record from 12 contests.