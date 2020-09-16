British duo Chantelle Cameron and Savannah Marshall will both fight for world titles in October as they receive their long-awaited chances at elite level.

Cameron, 28, will face Brazilian Adriana Dos Santos Araujo for the WBC World Super-Lightweight Title on October 4.

Cameron is one of the biggest rising stars in British boxing - (Copyright Instagram: @chancam91)

And then 13 days later Marshall will step into the ring against Scotland’s Hannah Rankin for the WBO World Middleweight Title on October 17.

Speaking about receiving her shot at the belt, Cameron said: "Thanks @matchroomboxing @mtkglobal @eddiehearn @jamiemoore777 for getting this over the line for me. My world title shot 🌍 🥊."

And Marshall added: "It’s on 🥊.....🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿."

Marshall has been waiting for much of 2020 to fight for a world title - (Copyright PA)

Cameron was mandatory for the WBC world title in both the lightweight and super-lightweight divisions but was struggling to secure her shot despite repeatedly calling out Irish undisputed queen Katie Taylor.

The Northampton-based boxer has a perfect professional record after 12 fights and has stopped seven of her opponents.

Meanwhile, Marshall was originally due to fight for a version of the light-heavyweight world title in April before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has also confirmed that the winner of Marshall-Rankin will fight two-time Olympic gold medallist and undisputed champion Claressa Shields.

Rankin already fought Shields back in November 2018 and lost by unanimous decision.