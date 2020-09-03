Celtic have announced the signing of US defender Megan Crosson ahead of the Scottish Women’s Premier League 2020/21 season.

The 26 year-old has joined from reigning NWSL champions Houston Dash.

Crosson has also spent time at Washington Spirit where she made seven appearances between 2018-19.

She said: “It feels nice to be on the same page as everyone. It's always nice to start fresh with the team who as a whole is starting from the beginning and hopefully we can build a good squad together. It's always tough to go into teams in midseason, so it will be nice to be with the girls from the get-go.”

She is hoping to play more in attack during the new season under head coach Fran Alonso.

She said: “I'm a natural winger so I really like to attack, but I have played full-back for a couple of years, so I definitely can operate there, but I'm hoping to be more on the attack this season.

"I've been following the Scottish league and the Americans that moved here and I'm excited to experience it. I know it's becoming more and more competitive and another thing that attracted me was the way Fran wants the team to play.

“He really knows good football and I think that will be an awesome environment that will suit me positionally, and I'm excited about playing good football, with good coaches and a good group of girls.”

Celtic will face Glasgow City on October 18 when the SWPL 2020/21 season begins.