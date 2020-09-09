Canadian football star Rebecca Quinn comes out as transgender
Canadian international footballer Rebecca Quinn has come out as transgender in an emotional Instagram post.
The 25 year-old midfielder, who has gone on loan from National Women’s Soccer League side OL Reign to Swedish club Vittsjö GIK, said: "Coming out is HARD (and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life.
"As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly. Instagram is a weird space.
"I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself.
“So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies. It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something.”
Quinn has earned 57 caps for Canada after making the senior squad in 2013 and has previously played for NWSL side Washington Spirit before heading to Division 1 Féminine club Paris FC.