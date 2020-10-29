British racing driver Katherine Legge nearly back to 100 per cent following crash
15:12pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
British racing driver Katherine Legge has revealed she is nearly back to 100 per cent after suffering a broken leg during a crash in the summer.
The 40 year-old crashed in testing ahead of the European Le Mans Series and was forced to undergo surgery.
But she has now updated fans on her recovery and is in optimistic mood ahead her expected return in 2021.
Legge, who competes in the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy, said on Twitter: "I realized that I haven’t given any recent updates on my legs/recovery.
"It’s going well, I’m almost back to 100% and I’m just working on building the last bit of brake pressure strength back up and of course working hard on next year."
Legge is part of an all-female team at Richard Mille Racing.