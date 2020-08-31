Amy Truesdale is set to make history at the Tokyo Paralympics next summer as she is in line to be part of the first Team GB para-taekwondo squad.

Despite the upcoming achievement, she has said she doesn’t feel like a ‘history maker’.

“I don't think of myself as a history maker because I am tough on myself,” the 31 year-old told BBC Sport.

"But people who know me would say this is an amazing opportunity to be the first person to go and hopefully make history. It is a big opportunity I should embrace and probably give myself more credit for."

Tokyo will include the sport for the first time in Paralympic history and while it is just hitting the Paralympic scene now, Truesdale has competed in the sport for 23 years.

She added she never thought of becoming a Paralympic athlete as she never encountered people with similar disabilities to her. Truesdale was born without her left hand and forearm.

"Being a Para-athlete was never on my radar, because growing up I never came across anyone else with a similar impairment to mine. I did taekwondo because I loved it.

"It's exciting to think there are other athletes out there with the same impairment and it's now a Paralympic sport."

And she said the Games being postponed a year due to the pandemic isn’t ‘the end of the world’.

“I think I am a patient person from doing martial arts for as long as I have and I have a lot of patience and dedication, so another year isn't the end of the world.”