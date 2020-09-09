Britain’s Laura Muir wins 800m at Ostrava meet with season’s best
Running star Laura Muir has won her fourth straight European event after she stormed to victory in the 800m at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.
The 27 year-old Scot also earned a season’s best, clocking a time of 1:58:84, nearly two seconds clear of her Polish rival Sofia Ennaoui.
Speaking about her performance, Muir said: "The time is very good and I am happy about it but it could have been even a bit faster if I had someone with me in the last 50m."
Her win comes just days after she sealed gold in the 1500m event in Poland.
The two-time European medallist has had a successful 2020 season so far and recently completed back-to-back sub-four minute races in the 1500m.
Meanwhile, British pair Laura Weightman and Jemma Reekie finished second and third in the 1500m.
And Jessie Knight secured a British record in the 300m hurdles with a time of 39.35.
The 25 year-old said on Instagram: "British record holder over the 300m hurdles!!! It may not be an event that takes place very often, but I am SO happy with this and most importantly, I loved every second of it!
"British Champion and British Record Holder in the space of a few days, I am on cloud nine."
On the field, GB pole vault star Holly Bradshaw won with a height of 4.60m.