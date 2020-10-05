Britain’s Chantelle Cameron was crowned WBC Super-Lightweight Champion after a flawless boxing display saw her comfortably beat Brazilian Adriana dos Santos Araujo by unanimous decision in Milton Keynes.

The 29-year-old won all ten rounds on the three judges’ scorecards to coast to victory and seal the first world title of her professional career.

Cameron's victory never looked in doubt as she bossed the fight from start to finish - (Copyright Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

Araujo, who weighed in five pounds over the 140-pound limit after the boxing board deemed it unsafe for her to try and take seven pounds off less than a week out from the fight, looked sluggish throughout and never truly challenged Cameron.

As the fight wore on it looked as if the Northampton-based fighter could force a late stoppage, but the weight difference proved too much as she settled for a punch-perfect points win.

"I can’t even put it into words, so emotional, it’s unreal," she told Sky Sports.

"I was bricking it. I was a nervous wreck but my team was amazing. They know how to keep me calm, they know how to make me have fun. I just started enjoying it in the ring because they get into my head, they’re the perfect team.

"I wanted this belt so I just had to keep my head on. She was not professional enough to make the weight. I knew I was going to get the win tonight anyway so I just had to take it in my stride.

"I could feel her weight difference, she was really heavy. I could feel it in her punches that she was carrying a bit of meat so I wasn’t getting her out of there.

"Thanks everyone for watching, it means the world to me and I can’t wait to come back to Northampton."

Cameron’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who was unable to attend the fight after testing positive for coronavirus earlier on in the week, confirmed after her win that she will be looking to collect more belts straight away.

He tweeted: "Great performance @chantellecam new @WBCBoxing World champ..straight to unifications!"