Women’s Super League side Bristol City has triggered Gemma Evans’ one-year extension in her contract.

The 23 year-old defender, who has 24 caps for Wales, will now see out the second year of her deal.

She has so far made 31 appearances for City and has scored one goal despite sustaining an injury in February of this year.

She said: “It’s great that my time at Bristol City has been extended, and I’m excited to see how we can push on next season.

“Last season was tough for the group and on a personal level with my injury, but we have a great team environment and kept fighting until the end, which saw us through.

“Rehab is going well and I’m determined to get back on the pitch with my team-mates as soon as possible.”

City manager, Tanya Oxtoby, said: "Gemma is such an important part of our squad both on and off the pitch and a pleasure to work with.

“She has thrived in our environment and we have only just scratched the surface of what she is capable of. The goal this season is to build some consistency in her outstanding performances and see if we can get that level week in, week out.

“I’m really pleased we have the opportunity to work together for another season and watching her develop into the player we all know she can be.”