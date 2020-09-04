Bristol City sign Norwegian goalkeeper Benedicte Haaland
Norwegian goalkeeper Benedicte Haaland has signed for Women’s Super League side Bristol City.
The 22 year-old has joined from Swiss side Lugano Femminile after her contract expired.
She has also represented Norway at under-19 level and will be Tanya Oxtoby’s seventh signing of the summer.
Haaland said: "I’m really excited for a new challenge in my career and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join Bristol City Women.
“The game is growing massively here in England and I’m excited to get to work with my new teammates.”
Oxtoby added: "It’s fantastic to welcome Benedicte to Bristol City ahead of the new season.
“She’s a young and exciting goalkeeper, who has represented Norway at youth level and I’m looking forward to seeing how she develops throughout the season whilst working with our new Head of Goalkeeping, Dan Smith.”
Bristol City get underway on Saturday when they host Everton at Twerton Park.