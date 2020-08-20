Bristol City sign Emma Bissell from Manchester City
Bristol City have announced the signing of Emma Bissell ahead of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.
The 18 year-old has joined from Manchester City and is the sixth player to join the Robins this summer.
She made her first team debut for the Blues in a Continental Cup fixture against Aston Villa in the 2018/19 season.
Bissell, who has also been part of the England under-19 squad, said: "I’m really excited to kickstart a new challenge in my career at Bristol City Women.
"Having spoken to Tanya she was clear the direction she wants to take the club and I want to be a part of that journey and push myself against the best teams and players in the world.
“I feel I can contribute to the group in making the difference on the pitch and I’m looking forward to the start of the season.”
Manager Tanya Oxtoby added: “Emma is another young, talented English player who can add real quality to our squad as we build up to the beginning of the season.”
The Women’s Super League 2020/21 season is due to take place on September 5.