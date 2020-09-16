Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird expected to play in Seattle Storm's playoff opener
Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird are both intending to return to court when Seattle Storm open the WNBA playoffs at the weekend.
Stewart, 26, who is the 2018 league MVP, missed the final two games of the regular 2020 season due to an issue with scar tissue in her lower left leg.
All-star point guard Bird, 39, also missed the last two games because of a knee injury.
Stewart said: "Our intentions are both to be able to play.
“I think that we're just taking advantage of this time. Obviously, everybody knows the double-bye is extremely important whether we're in a bubble or we're not. My plan is to be ready to go on Sunday, and I think Sue's is the same.”
Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg added: “That's the plan.”
The side are currently No 2 seed and will open the playoffs on September 20.