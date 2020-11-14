One of the biggest night’s in women’s boxing history will take place tonight as three major world title fights are staged at Wembley Arena.

Undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor will headline a bill for the second time as she defends her four world titles against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez.

The chief support of the evening comes from Britain’s Terri Harper as she looks to retain her WBC super-featherweight crown against Norwegian Katharina Thanderz.

And another Brit Rachel Ball will get her first shot at a world title as she looks to overcome former super-flyweight champion Jorgelina Guanani to secure the WBA bantamweight strap.

It promises to be a special night for women’s boxing and one you do not want to miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the show in London this weekend.

Yorkshire’s Harper will make the second defence of her world title (PA Archive)

What time and channel?

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing show kicks off at 7pm and will be available from the first bell on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix.

Where can I stream it?

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the full card live through the use of the Sky Go app. For non-Sky Sports customers, this is £5.99 for a mobile month pass.

However, in a special addition to the card, non-Sky Sports customers will also be available to stream the entire card for FREE on Facebook, YouTube and skysports.com.

Ball is looking to win her first world championship this weekend (Twitter: @Rachel_Ball_)

Who is fighting?

Full fight card:

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz for the WBC Super-Featherweight Title

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini for the WBA Bantamweight Title

John Docherty v Jack Cullen

Thomas Whittaker-Hart v Jermaine Springer

Kash Farooq v TBC