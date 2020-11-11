Women’s boxing triple header headlined by Katie Taylor to be shown on free-to-air platforms
The women’s boxing triple header headlined by Katie Taylor at Wembley Arena this Saturday night will be available on free-to-air platforms.
Non-Sky Sports customers will be able to watch Matchroom Boxing’s card via Facebook, YouTube and skysports.com.
Along with Taylor’s undisputed lightweight fight against Miriam Gutierrez, Britain’s Terri Harper will defend her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz.
And fellow Brit Rachel Ball will challenge for the WBA bantamweight title against champion Jorgelina Guanini.
Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing Development: "We're delighted to be able to make Saturday's triple-header of women's world title fights, a world first, available to a wider audience to showcase some of the brightest talents in the sport.
"We've been with Katie from the beginning of her professional journey and are proud to be a part of the boom we're seeing in women's boxing.
"Through live streaming the action, we are able to bring more boxing fans closer to the hard-hitting action than ever before with this world first."
Taylor, who is undefeated as a professional, is looking to retain the four world lightweight titles which she has held since June 2019.
The Irish superstar will move to 17-0 if she can defeat Gutierrez on Saturday.