Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields called out rival Savannah Marshall after the Brit won her first world title with a sensational performance against Hannah Rankin on Saturday night.

Marshall, 29, controlled the fight from the first bell and eventually stopped Rankin in the seventh round, an opponent Shields beat by unanimous decision two years ago.

Marshall produced a punch-perfect performance on Saturday night - (Copyright Twitter: @RoyKellySport)

After her win, Marshall addressed a potential clash with Shields, who she beat in the amateurs - the only time the American has been defeated.

Marshall said: "The only reason Claressa’s got the belts is because she got there before me, not because she’s better than me because I’ll tell you now she certainly isn’t.

"And I know she doesn’t want none of me."

In a series of tweets, Shields responded by saying: "Hmm well I hope my Bff is ok (Rankin)! Took some big shots but showed her heart over & over again. Congrats to Marshall, I’ll be to collect MY @WorldBoxingOrg real soon! I’m your mandatory. No ducking love.

"People so stupid! Savannah Marshall was signed to Mayweather before I even turned pro.

"Man @MarkTaffetMedia let these bums know that I’m her mandatory at 160 and after I handle business I’m coming to collect my wbo belt from Marshall. She won’t be champ for long!"

Marshall’s promoter Eddie Hearn then said: "Great performance from @Savmarshall1 - heaviest hands I’ve seen in women’s boxing up close. @Claressashields let’s go!"

And Shields replied: "And @EddieHearn I punched you before & you almost cried. And it was a tap. Miss me with the b******t and send the contract with them 0’$ attached!"

Marshall had some choice words for Shields after her win - (Copyright Twitter: @SavMarshall1)

Shields relinquished the WBO middleweight title which Marshall won last night, a belt she is now mandatory challenger for.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has not been beaten since losing to Marshall in the amateurs eight years ago, with a fight between the pair in the professional ranks promising to become one of the biggest fights in boxing.