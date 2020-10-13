Hannah Rankin has warned Savannah Marshall not to overlook her ahead of their WBO Middleweight Title fight in Peterborough on Saturday night.

Marshall goes into the clash a big favourite as many are already discussing a future bout between her and undisputed light-middleweight champion Claressa Shields, who the Brit defeated in the amateurs.

Marshall is undefeated in eight fights as a professional - (Copyright PA Wire/PA Images)

But Rankin, who was beaten by Shields in November 2018, feels that impressive amateur win will not help Marshall as a pro.

"All we ever hear about is that fight. The amateur circuit is nothing like the professional ranks," she told Sky Sports.

"Claressa has gone on to do amazing things. She's one of the best female fighters we are going to see in this generation.

"To just talk about an amateur win over her is nothing as far as I'm concerned."

Rankin has four defeats on her record after 13 pro fight, but did win the IBO title at 154 pounds last year.

And the Scot believes her pedigree against some of the best fighters in the world will see her defeat Marshall this weekend.

"If she's concentrating on that fight and she's looking past me then she's in for a huge shock. She's not getting past me on October 17," she added.

"That world title is coming home with me and I don't know where she's going to go from there."

The show is taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.