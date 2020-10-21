Savannah Marshall and Hannah Rankin’s WBO Middleweight Title fight has been re-scheduled for October 31 on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Dereck Chisora.

The pair were due to face off last weekend in Peterborough before Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury tested positive for coronavirus, meaning it had to be cancelled.

Rankin (left) is looking to cause an upset on October 31 - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

But less than a week after the disappointment of the bout being called off a new date has been announced for just ten days time.

Speaking about the swift re-scheduling, Marshall told her promoters Matchroom Boxing: "Honestly it has been a dream to have this fight rescheduled so quickly. After the past week I’ve just been overjoyed with the news. I couldn’t have asked for a better or bigger platform than on the Usyk vs. Chisora bill.

"It was frustrating that the fight fell through, but it’s one of those things. There was nothing I could have done about it.

"My training won’t change and will just be like any other training routine 10 days out from a fight. Nothing will change. It hasn’t got more personal for me, as me and Rankin are just two girls that can’t wait for a dust up with each other."

And Rankin added: "It is great that the fight has been rescheduled so soon, thank you to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for sorting it all out. Nothing changes for me. I will be crowned WBO Middleweight World Champion on October 31."

Marshall was initially due to fight for a light-heavyweight world title in April before that was pushed back to June due to the pandemic.

The show was then postponed again until October and her opponent was changed to middleweight Rankin, with October 31 now becoming the fourth date she has been given to fight for her first world title.

The card will available to watch on Sky Sports Box Office.