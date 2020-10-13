Savannah Marshall on women’s boxing: ‘You have to remember we are fighters'

Top British boxer Savannah Marshall pulls no punches when it comes to women in boxing and how far she believes she can go.

But she does accept that one of the biggest battles she and her fellow female fighters still face, is perception.

“Even now I know of men that won’t watch women boxing. I get it because who wants to see women get hurt – but you have to remember we are fighters,” she told The Guardian.

She also recalls the British Boxing Board of Control’s infamous pronouncement in the 1990’s that menstruation made women ‘unstable’.

“For them to have said that seems crazy,” she said, but she admitted that it’s tough to fight while on her period.

“Plenty of times [I’ve fought while on my period]. It is hard, but I know when I’m due on, the exact day. I know when I need to take paracetamol so I’m managing it. I’m lucky I don’t suffer that bad with hormones or stomach cramps like some of my friends who are bed-bound. But it’s tough.”

Marshall will fight Scotland’s Hannah Rankin this Saturday and continues to eye a bout with Claressa Shields.

She has said she wants to be in the ‘best possible position’ before she fights Shields.

“I know she wants to fight me again. We’ve spoken face-to-face and, from Claressa’s point of view, I’m that last box to tick. I want the fight too. She is the name out there and will be my biggest payday," she said.

"I’ve been offered the Shields fight in the past but I’m not a world champion yet so would I have got good money? No. I want to be in the best position possible before we fight.

“I’ve seen Claressa box numerous times and I know what she’s good at and I can see her faults. Styles makes fights and I believe I’ve got the beating of her.”