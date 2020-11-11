Mikaela Mayer calls on Eddie Hearn to make Terri Harper unification
New WBO super-featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer has told Eddie Hearn to stop ‘protecting’ Terri Harper and make a unification fight between them.
American Mayer, 30, beat Ewa Brodnicka by unanimous decision last month to win her first world title.
And she now has her sights set on 23-year-old WBC champion Harper, who is making the second defence of her title against Katharina Thanderz this weekend.
Providing Harper comes through her fight on Saturday, Mayer has urged the Brit’s promoter Hearn to put them in together next.
"(Hearn) wants to protect Terri and I know why - she's young and inexperienced," Mayer told Sky Sports.
"He wants to keep that belt with Terri. But you can't protect your fighter if she's the champ - that isn't how this works. I hope she steps up and the fight happens.
"Terri goes on social media to say: I'll fight whoever I'm told to. Eddie knows she's young, inexperienced and quiet so he will move her however he wants.
"It's really up to Eddie to make the fight happen. I definitely want it but I'm not confident because Eddie has already said he wants the winner to fight Natasha Jonas."
Harper’s first title defence came against compatriot Jonas in August and ended in a split decision draw after a thrilling ten round brawl in what was the first ever all-British women’s world title fight.
Both Mayer and Harper are undefeated as professionals, the American in 14 contests and the Brit in 11.