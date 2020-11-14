LIVE UPDATES: Women’s boxing triple header as Katie Taylor, Terri Harper and Rachel Ball all fight for world titles

One of the biggest night’s in women’s boxing history will take place tonight as three major world title fights are staged at Wembley Arena.

Undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor will headline a bill for the second time as she defends her four world titles against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez.

The chief support of the evening comes from Britain’s Terri Harper as she looks to retain her WBC super-featherweight crown against Norwegian Katharina Thanderz.

And another Brit Rachel Ball will get her first shot at a world title as she looks to overcome former super-flyweight champion Jorgelina Guanani to secure the WBA bantamweight strap.

It promises to be a special night for women’s boxing and one you do not want to miss.

Follow all the action through our live blog below.

Women's boxing triple header Huge three women's world title fights top the bill at Wembley Arena

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini (WBA super-bantamweight title)

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz (WBC & IBO super-featherweight titles)

Rachel Ball v Jorgelina Guanini (WBA super-bantamweight title)

Terri Harper v Katharina Thanderz (WBC & IBO super-featherweight titles)

Katie Taylor v Miriam Gutierrez (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight titles) Check new updates Sat 14 Nov 2020, 19:53pm Brook v Crawford Worth mentioning that after this blockbuster triple header tonight that Britain's Kell Brook is daring to be great in Las Vegas as she challenges for the WBO welterweight title against pound-four-pound star Terence Crawford. Well worth staying up for or getting up for! I will be watching but shall not be live blogging well into the night! You'll have to tune in to Premier Sports for that one! Sat 14 Nov 2020, 19:45pm Farooq bossing things Farooq continues to give Aviles an absolute pasting here. He has won all seven rounds so far and looks in no danger of letting up. A one-sided beat down that really should be stopped soon. (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing) Sat 14 Nov 2020, 19:40pm Three home wins tonight? Ball, Harper and Taylor are the home Matchroom fighters tonight and all go in as the favourites in their respective fights. But can they come away with the victories? Could it be a British and Irish success story this evening? Sat 14 Nov 2020, 19:30pm Kash Farooq impressing In one of the early fights on the card, Kash Farooq is impressing here against Angel Aviles. Has won every one of the first three rounds in some style. Can't see this going the ten-round distance. Sat 14 Nov 2020, 19:20pm Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to a huge night of women's boxing from Wembley Arena! We have a world title triple header which promises to explode - even if it is behind closed doors. Britain's Rachel Ball will challenge for the WBA super-bantamweight title as she takes on super-flyweight world champion Jorgelina Guanini in the first of our three huge female fights this evening. We then move on to fellow Brit Terri Harper as she defends her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles against Katharina Thanderz. And then we finish with the big one. Irish superstar Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight crown against undefeated mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez. Keep up to date with all the live action right here!