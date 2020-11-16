The trainer of undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has urged Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano to ‘stop ducking’ the Irish superstar and take the fight.

Taylor, who defended her 135-pound world titles with a sensational decision win over Miriam Gutierrez at the weekend, insists she will take on all challengers including the likes of Cecilia Braekhus, Chantelle Cameron and even a crossover clash with MMA fighter Cris Cyborg.

But the one name her trainer Ross Enamait called out was Serrano, who they were originally due to face back in May before disputes over the terms of the fight led to talks breaking down.

Taylor produced one of the finest performances of her professional career at the weekend (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

"There's a lot of girls out there," Enamait told Sky Sports. "Whether Serrano stops ducking, there's plenty of girls at 130[lbs], 135[lbs], 140[lbs].

"I think you know everybody who's out there as well as everybody else. Whoever wants to step up I guess."

After the Serrano fight fell through, Taylor took the rematch with Delfine Persoon as she looked to put to bed the controversial victory that she claimed back in June 2019 to be crowned undisputed champion.

And the 2012 Olympic gold medallist went some way to silencing those critics as she won a close fight by unanimous decision to retain her four belts in Essex on August 22.

A quick turnaround then saw her back in the ring less than three months later as she outclassed Gutierrez on Saturday night.

The Irish superstar is now 17-0 as a professional and has already won world championships in two separate weight divisions.

Her next fight will come in 2021, but it is unclear when Serrano will return to the ring as she rapidly approaches 12 months without a bout.