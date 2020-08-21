Katie Taylor says she will produce a ‘career-best performance’ against Delfine Persoon this weekend
Undisputed lightweight fighter Katie Taylor has said she is ready to deliver a ‘career-best performance’ in her rematch against Delfine Persoon this weekend.
The pair previously fought in New York last year with Taylor beating Persoon on a judges’ decision. They meet again on Saturday on the Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin undercard and Taylor has said she’s raring to go.
“I'm itching to go. The hard work is done, the weight is made. I'm ready for tomorrow night,” she told Sky Sports.
"I respect every opponent that steps into the ring. Delfine is a fantastic fighter and I'm ready for a ten-round battle. I'm not sure it's going to be easy, every fight is tough at this level, but I'm ready and prepared for whatever Delfine throws at me.
"I can't wait to step in there and deliver a career-best performance."
And promoter Eddie Hearn added Taylor would ‘never back down’.
"Persoon overstepped her white mark which she isn't supposed to. She stepped into Taylor's zone, nodding her head, looking deep into her eyes.
"She told Katie, 'You had better be ready'. Katie is never going to back down. But she will know this lady is bang up for this."
The winner of the fight is touted to face Jessica McCaskill after she defeated Cecilia Braekhus last weekend, inflicting the first loss of her career.