Jessica McCaskill shocked the boxing world last night as she dealt undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus the first loss of her career.

She beat Braekhus through a close judges’ decision as they scored it 97-94, 97-93 and 95-95 which meant she claimed the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.

McCaskill, who works as a full-time investment banker alongside boxing, said post-bout: "This is for the fourth-grade homeless Jessica. This is for the little girl that just didn’t care what people thought about her, and learned to love herself even though she was really weird. And for the me now that sacrifices everything to put this sport first and make a difference.

“I just didn’t stop. I didn’t expect her to be as rough as she was, but I was ready to be as rough as I had to be and that’s what came out. Two hundred thirty more punches than she did. That shows you that I wanted it.”

The defeat has brought an end to Braekhus’ reign, who is widely regarded to be the pound-for-pound World No 1.

Prior to this fight she had won all 36 of her professional bouts and after this loss she hinted at retirement.

“Jessica just threw more punches than me tonight. She really, really wanted it. I’m proud and happy to pass the torch to her. I have to say, I don’t know what’s going to happen right now, but I’m incredibly proud to be a part of women’s boxing right now," she said.

“If this is my last fight, I can leave women’s boxing and say I was a part of this. I was a part of taking women’s boxing to this level and that will be my biggest achievement of all.

“I’ve done so much and I miss my friends, my family. Women’s boxing is just in an amazing place right now, so they’ll do fine without me.”

The fight was touted as a semi-final of a four women tournament with the winner facing Katie Taylor or Delfine Persoon who meet next Saturday.

McCaskill has faced Taylor before, back in 2017, where she lost as the Irish fighter secured her first title defence. McCaskill says she wants to face Taylor in her next fight.

“I think Katie really underestimated [Persoon] the last time. I hope she’s on her discipline and her skills this time and comes out with the win because I want to be the one who beats her.”