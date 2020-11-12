British world title challenger Rachel Ball has called on boxing’s biggest promoters to keep supporting female fighters as the women’s side of the sport continues to grow.

The 29 year-old, who is fighting on a women’s triple header this Saturday at Wembley Arena, is grateful to promoter Eddie Hearn for having given her a shot against Shannon Courtenay back in August, where she won a close decision.

But Ball went back to her role as a social care worker immediately after her win on the Sky Sports show and says women’s boxers still need all the support they can get.

"I think it’s getting easier for women, but we still need the big promoters to help us on the shows," she told The Telegraph.

"When women start out, a lot of [their] opponents are from abroad, so that incurs a lot of money. The flights, all the travel costs - it’s a lot of money - on top of what you’re already paying, like your license and your medical each year.

"I’ve had fights in the past where I haven’t walked away with a penny. You’re relying on ticket sales and you need people to come.

"For me, a lot of my friends are teachers, nurses, social workers - it’s not their thing to come to a boxing night. It’s easier when you’re a man and you’ve got a lot of male friends, who might naturally want to come and watch."

Ball is a three-time kickboxing world champion but this weekend will mark her first world title fight as a boxer.

She is taking on former super-flyweight world champion Jorgelina Guanani as a part of the undercard of Hearn’s London event, which is taking place behind closed doors.

The chief support for the evening will see Britain’s Terri Harper defend her WBC super-featherweight title against Katharina Thanderz.

And Irish superstar Katie Taylor headlines the show as she puts her four 135-pound belts on the line against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez.